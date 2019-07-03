How to Combat the Pollen Months Naturally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado allergy sufferers are feeling the misery, with grass and weed pollen causing itchy eyes, sneezing and runny noses, and allergy sufferers may have noticed that allergy symptoms are worst this year.

As we enter Summer, we’re hardly out of the woods. And we’re not just talking pollen—allergies to insect bites, dust, food, molds and medications have also been rising over the past half century.

But we do not need to be relegated to prescription or OTC medications to treat these allergy symptoms. There are natural solutions to tackling allergies, Lafayette-based Quicksilver Scientific’s Dr. Chris Shade discusses the natural ways of tackling those pesky allergies.