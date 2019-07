COMMERCE CITY, Colo.– A gas line rupture in Commerce City at 12311 East 104th Avenue has shut down Quari Court at 104th Avenue, according to a post from the city.

CCPD is assisting @SACFD200 with a gas line rupture at 12311 E. 104th Ave. Quari Court has been shut down at 104th Ave. The construction site and Turnberry Marketplace has been evacuated. No ETA for Quari Court being reopened. #cotraffic — Commerce City, Co (@CommerceCityCO) July 3, 2019

The construction site and Turnberry Marketplace has been evacuated, according to a tweet sent by the city.

The Commerce City Police Department is assisting South Adams Fire with the rupture.

There is no estimated time on when Quari Court will be reopened.