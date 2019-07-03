Driver resentenced for Fort Collins crash that killed mom, son

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A driver responsible for a car crash that killed a mother and son in northern Colorado has been resentenced but will avoid a prison term.

The Coloradoan reports that 20-year-old Connor Givans was ordered Wednesday to serve two years in Larimer County’s community corrections program.

The November 2017 accident in Fort Collins killed 47-year-old Kelly Cortez and 17-year-old Joshua Cortez.

Givans pleaded guilty last year to two counts of criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to 18 months in a work release program.

Givans failed to comply with the terms of release.

A judge Wednesday gave Givans credit for 313 days served and ordered a 10-year probation sentence in the corrections program that seeks to reintegrate offenders into the community.

The order also requires Givans to perform community service and pay restitution.

