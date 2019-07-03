District attorney: Galapago Street officer-involved shooting was justified

DENVER — The shooting of a man who was killed by police after a standoff at an apartment building near West 13th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in February was justified, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

A neighbor called 911 when they heard someone threatening to shoot another person inside an apartment in the building at 1200 N. Galapago St., according to the decision letter from Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

After a standoff, police said a man, identified in the decision letter as David Litton, came out with a black handgun and threatened officers in the hallway.

Multiple officers shot the man and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.