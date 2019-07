× Denver police investigating homicide at Globeville home

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide at a home in the Globeville neighborhood.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, DPD said via Twitter that the investigation was taking place in the 4700 block of North Pearl Street.

“An adult female is deceased and the investigation is continuing,” DPD said.

Police did not provide information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.