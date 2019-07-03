× Colorado attorney general says LGBTQ Americans should be federally protected from job discrimination

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined 21 other attorneys general in submitting a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court stating LGBTQ Americans should be protected from employment discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release Wednesday people should have equal rights to a job regardless of their gender identity of sexual orientation.

“Everyone should be able to bring their full, authentic selves to their place of work without fear of being fired just because of who they are,” said Weiser.

According to the release, the U.S. Supreme Cout will be reviewing three LGBTW workplace discrimination cases in the October, 2019, term.

“On this eve of celebrating our nation’s independence, Colorado is on the side of equality and urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold our nation’s ideal that all people are created equal,” Weiser said, in the release. “In creating Title VII, Congress advanced this ideal of a broad protection against discrimination. It is now up to the Supreme Court to protect all LGBTQ Americans by making clear that discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is a form of sex discrimination prohibited under Title VII.”