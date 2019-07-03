Afternoon thunderstorm pattern continues into holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The chance of afternoon thunderstorms will be lower Wednesday and on the Fourth of July at 10%. This includes the Front Range and the mountains.

High temperatures climb to 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The normal high for this time of year is 88 degrees.

The chance of afternoon thunderstorms increases to 20% on Friday, 30% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s.

The increase includes the mountains as well. Hike early and be off 14er summits before noon to avoid lightning.

Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the 70s for Fourth of July fireworks.

