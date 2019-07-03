A hot holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An isolated gusty (more wind than rain) thunderstorm will be possible this evening in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Most places will not see the storms, but instead will just have evening clouds.

The forecast for the 4th of July is looking mainly sunny and hot with highs in metro Denver reaching the low 90s. There is another isolated chance late in the afternoon and early evening for a gusty thunderstorm. The timing for the storm would be from 3-7PM. So, any storm that does develop will push east of Denver and the Front Range allowing firework displays to go off without any interference from Mother Nature.

A cold front will arrive late on Friday with better chances for showers & thunderstorms with needed rain too. We will have additional showers & thunderstorms early and late on Saturday which looks to be the day with the highest chance for rain. We cool into the 80s both days with some places on Saturday only reaching the upper 70s.

We will quickly warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees next week with mainly sunny skies and only isolated late day thunderstorms possible.

