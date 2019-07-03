Granddaughter of woman killed in alcohol-related crash in Golden asks people not to drink and drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The 7-year-old granddaughter of a woman killed in a February crash in Golden has a message she wants everyone to hear: don't drink and drive.

Her video was released by the First Judicial District Attorney's Office the day after the man deemed responsible for the crash was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

William Randolph Lenox, 29, was driving in a snowstorm with no headlights, in the wrong lane on Colo. 93, with alcohol and marijuana in his system when his Ford Expedition collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Margaret Braun, 73, of Littleton, was one of the passengers in the Hyundai. She died at the scene.

Braun was 7-year-old Reve Lefebvre's grandma. In a video released Wednesday, she sang a song for her grandma and cited drinking and driving statistics, asking people not to drink and drive.

Of her grandma, Reve said, "I miss her very much."