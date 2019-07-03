4th of July Tips for Pets & Catwalk Event

Posted 11:09 am, July 3, 2019, by

The Dumb Friends League shares some tips to keep your pets safe and calm during 4th of July festivities.  Also... Drink Beer. Help Cats.  Did you know cats are the most popular pet in the United States? The Dumb Friends League is inviting you to raise a glass to our feline friends at their annual Catwalk event July 13th, 7-9pm at the Quebec Street Shelter.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.