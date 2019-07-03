4th of July cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate the 4th of July with some red, white and blue Boozy Cocktails. Lex Stolbof a bartender at Green Russell came on the Colorado's Best to show us the steps. You can try out these drinks on the 4th of July at the Green Russell located at 1422 Larimer Street in Denver. For more information call 303-893-6505... r visit GreenRussell.com