4th of July cocktails

Posted 12:42 pm, July 3, 2019, by

Celebrate the 4th of July with some red, white and blue Boozy Cocktails.  Lex Stolbof a bartender at Green Russell came on the Colorado's Best to show us the steps. You can try out these drinks on the 4th of July at the Green Russell located at 1422 Larimer Street in Denver. For more information call 303-893-6505... r visit GreenRussell.com

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.