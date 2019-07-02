Verizon working on resolving ‘network issue’ in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Verizon customers in south metro Denver may have been having poor cell service due to what the company calls a “network issue” in Highlands Ranch.

People with Verizon phones have reported dropped calls and no data.

On Tuesday, Verizon said it is working on fixing the problem.

“Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible,” a Verizon spokesperson said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

The cell provider did not say what might have caused the problem.

