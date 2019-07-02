Typical summer thunderstorm pattern settles in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday drops to 20% in the mountains and across the Front Range. It's a normal summer pattern.

Still, watch out for lightning in the afternoons.

High temperatures on Tuesday today reach 86 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Mountain highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

It will be near 90 degrees on Wednesday. The normal high for this time of year is 88 degrees.

There will be morning sunshine on the Fourth of July and 10% to 20% chances of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be 85 to 90 degrees. It will be similar in the mountains.

Storms will clear and there will be calm conditions for evening fireworks with temperatures dropping into the 70s.

Friday through Sunday feature dry mornings with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be 85 to 90 degrees.

