Tube to Work Day delayed one week because of high flows on Boulder Creek

BOULDER, Colo. — Tube to Work Day in Boulder was postponed one week on Tuesday because of high flows on Boulder Creek.

The quirky event was scheduled for July 12 but now will happen on July 19.

On Tuesday, flows on Boulder Creek at 75th Street reached an all-time high for the date.

Rapidly melting snowpack has swelled rivers and creeks across the state, making for dangerous conditions. There is a ban on tubing and swimming in Clear Creek in Jefferson County.

Officials with the event said they consulted with the City of Boulder’s Water Resource Department and a hydrologist at Betasso who said delaying Tube to Work Day one week is a safer bet.

Eight people have died on Colorado waterways since June 7.

Hundreds of people annually participate in the quirky event. This year will be the 12th Tube to Work Day.