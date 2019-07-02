Thousands of drivers will be on Colorado roads on the 4th, here’s where to expect delays

DENVER — More than 200,000 drivers passed through the Eisehower and Johnson Memorial tunnels during the week of July 4 in 2018, and this year, the Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect more heavy holiday traffic.

Drivers should especially expect delays along the I-70 corridor west of Denver this week. According to a news release from the department, traffic is expected to peak Wednesday and Sunday on roads headed into the mountains.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will also halt construction and maintenance projects by noon Wednesday to help minimize traffic impacts, except for emergency operations. The projects will resume Monday.

Here are some tips from the Colorado Department of Transportation for anyone hitting the road this week:

Stay alert. Plan enough time to stop along the way to stretch, get something to eat and drink, return any calls or text messages, and change drivers if you’re feeling tired or drowsy

Avoid distracted driving. Avoid using cellphones, texting, eating, and using in-vehicle technologies.

Don’t drive impaired. Increased DUI enforcement will run from July 3 to July 8.

Watch for more pedestrians and bikes. Warm temperatures mean more people are outside walking or bicycling. Slow down and pay extra attention at crosswalks and along roadways.

Share the road with motorcycles. Motorcycles may quickly come in and out of your blind spots due to their speed and size. Always take a second look with more motorcycles out on the road.

Obey all posted speed limits or drive slower, if necessary, based on weather or traffic conditions.

Maintain proper tire air pressure. Warmer temperatures can cause tires to be over inflated.

Turn your lights on. Especially during twilight hours, making it easier for other drivers to see you.

Semi-trucks and other large vehicles tend to drive at slower speeds. Be prepared to slow down, stay out of their blind spots, pay close attention to turn signals and give them extra space to maneuver.

To see traffic information for Colorado’s roads, and weather conditions, check out the Colorado Department of Transportation’s travel website, or call 511.