Rush of fireworks sales at Colorado-Wyoming border ahead of Independence Day

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. -- Just north of the Colorado-Wyoming border, a flurry of cars rush in and out of Exit 2 to stock up on things to make their Fourth of July celebration pop.

“Very steady, all day long, open to close,” said manager of Phantom Fireworks Petra Goldberg. “Most of our customers do come from Colorado, but they come from as far as Montana, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska.”

Rick Harper has been coming to this stop for the past 10 years ahead of Independence Day, but he is mindful of Colorado laws.

“Just looking for something like sparklers,” Harper said. “Can’t have stuff that goes in the sky, so you got to have small stuff.”

In Colorado, fireworks you privately use that explode or leave the ground are illegal. Many people drive up to Wyoming just to purchase fireworks because sales are banned in dozens of Colorado cities. Every city has different rules, but lighting up fireworks can result in fines or jail time depending on where one lives.

