Photo Gallery: $78 million castle-like retreat in Colorado could be yours

EDWARDS, Colo– The Casteel Creek Retreat was just listed with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty for $78 million.

The mountain escape features 439 acres privately located between the town of Edwards, Beaver Creek Ski Resort and Vail Mountain Club. The main home has 32,000 sq. ft. with seven suites. There are nine total residences with 21 bedrooms and 34 bathrooms, according to the listing.

The retreat has a wide variety of amenities, from an ice cream parlor to an on-site gas station for self-sufficiency. The retreat is also fully staffed with a caretaker, assistant caretaker-handyman and housekeeper – all full-time employees, the listing states.

If you’re interested in recreation, the property has something for nearly everyone. The listing goes into detail about the 25,000 sq.ft. recreation building, stacked with a climbing wall, spa, hot tub, guest room and more. There are also plenty of accessories that come with the property, including snowmobiles, ATVs and a snowplow.