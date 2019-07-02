One killed, 2 wounded in separate overnight shootings in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was killed and two others were wounded in two separate shootings early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

About 2:45 a.m., a male was shot near East 36th Avenue and Cook Street in the Clayton neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim's name and age were not released and the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said. No suspect information was released.

About 2 a.m., two people were shot at 22nd and Champa streets near downtown and taken to a hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known. The names, ages and gender of the victims were not released.

Both shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.