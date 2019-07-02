× Man who allegedly beat RTD bus driver in Aurora turns himself in

AURORA, Colo. — The man accused of beating an RTD bus driver in Aurora in May has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD said Nathaniel Goode, 19, turned himself in to the Arapahoe County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

He is suspected of attacking the driver of the 83L bus near South Dayton Road and East Jewell Avenue on May 20 after the driver told him he would have to wait until the next stop to be let off.

“When the driver advised him we would have to wait until the next stop he assaulted him, leaving him seriously injured,” police said.

The name of the bus driver was not released.