Man sentenced to prison for sexual assaults on 2 women in Denver

DENVER — A man who pleaded guilty sexually assaulting two women last year has been sentenced to prison, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Johnny Harris, 49, was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison. In May, Harris pleaded guilty to one county of first-degree assault and two counts attempted sexual assault.

On March 26, 2018, prosecutors said Harris offered to give a woman a ride in his vehicle.

He pulled into a parking lot along the South Platte River near West Florida Avenue where he threatened her with a knife, and physically and sexually assaulted her.

Harris then drove to a nearby convenience store where the woman escaped, prosecutors said.

The next day, prosecutors said Harris entered a store on South Broadway and began talking to an employee. He then physically assaulted her and threatened her with a knife.

The woman was able to fight off Harris but suffered a knife cut to one of her hands. Harris then fled the store.