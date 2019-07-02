Man hit, killed by driver in Lakewood after allegedly trying to rob another man

LAKEWOOD, Colo– On Tuesday morning, agents with the Lakewood Police Department were called to reports of an crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Fenton Street.

According to Lakewood police, agents found a man dead in the streets. After speaking with a witness, police say the man who died was attempting to rob another man just before being hit by a car and killed.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No charges are expected to be filed at this time for the driver, according the Lakewood Police Department.

The name of the man who died is not being released at this time, pending next of kin notifications. Investigators with the Lakewood Police Traffic Unit will continue to investigate this crash.

