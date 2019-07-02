HOA in Parker neighborhood requests no fireworks out of concern for STEM shooting survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. — The sound of fireworks can trigger symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For survivors of the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting, hearing the explosive sounds can be very stressful.

The Pine Bluffs Homeowners’ Association in Parker is asking residents not to shoot off fireworks this year out of concern for residents who attend the STEM School.

A message has been sent to Pine Bluffs residents, asking them to be mindful of the STEM School survivors in their community.

“It says here to not shoot off any fireworks in the Pine Bluffs area on this Fourth of July,” a resident told FOX31.

Fireworks sound like gunfire — a sound that can take survivors back to May 7, when shots were fired inside the Highlands Ranch school.

“With things like this that can trigger PTSD, I feel like that it’s good to be considerate of what other people are going through because we don’t know,” Parker resident Cooper Baker said.

Parker residents who spoke with FOX31 don’t see an issue with the request of putting fireworks on hold this year. But there is some confusion over what kind of fireworks the community will accept and what will be taboo.

“It just says do not shoot off any fireworks,” a resident said. “So I’m like, OK, no sparklers?”

The idea is to refrain from setting off fireworks that make explosive noises.

There are students who attend the STEM school throughout the south metro area. Currently, Pine Bluffs is the only HOA that is known to be asking for a fireworks ban this year in consideration of STEM students.