Hickenlooper campaign ‘bleeding’ as calls for dropping out intensify

DENVER -- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper's staff shakeup has not gone over well.

Multiple reports suggest Hickenlooper senior aides have been in turmoil in recent weeks, with Politico reporting Hickenlooper's aides have called for him to drop out.

Monday night, FOX31 confirmed Hickenlooper's campaign manager Brad Komar, his finance director Dan Sorenson and his spokeswoman Lauren Hitt are all out.

"These campaigns are long, hard campaigns and you don't always get it right with the first team," Hickenlooper said on MSNBC Tuesday. "I'm not always the perfect spokesman for my own ideas."

What are Colorado political observers saying?

"It's bad - it's bleeding," said Andy Boian, a FOX31 political analyst who has advised Hickenlooper over the years.

"I think what his staff is saying, if you've seen the Politico report, is that they've urged Hickenlooper to get out of the race. His senior aides -- I think they are feeling is a sense of frustration, particularly the finance director, who I have known for 25 years -- I think it's tough for him to stay in a race where he sees no momentum being built," Boian added.

It is still possible Hickenlooper could run for Senate against Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020. However, Hickenlooper himself has ruled that out in the past.

"He's not a good legislator," Boian said of Hickenlooper. "He wants to be the leader."