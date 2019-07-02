90s return for Wednesday and 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A few showers and thunderstorms will be around until about 10 p.m. Tuesday for Denver and the Front Range. Some of the storms may contain small hail, lightning and brief heavy rain.

We will have a similar set-up for Wednesday and the Fourth of July. So, as you make your holiday plans, expect plenty of sunshine early along with temperatures near 90 degrees.

The chance for isolated storms will arrive around 3 p.m. each day and then shift away from metro Denver between 6 and 8 p.m. That means firework displays along the Front Range should be good to go.

A higher chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Friday and Saturday thanks to a weak cold front that will drop temperatures back into the low to mid-80s.

We heat back up to near 90 degrees early next week with only isolated chances for thunderstorms.

