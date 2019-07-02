× Driver going 135 mph in deadly hit-and-run sentenced to prison

DENVER — A man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman in a 2016 high-speed hit-and-run crash and who later was found naked in a park lake has been sentenced to prison, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Tyler White, 27, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison in the death of Ariel Berryman. White pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder and menacing.

On Oct. 10, 2016, prosecutors said White drove a Dodge Challenger 135 mph on Colorado Boulevard near Interstate 25, causing a four-vehicle crash that killed Berryman, who was 28 at the time.

White left the scene and was later arrested in City Park after two fishermen saw him dancing naked in a lake.

White also agreed to pay $9,500 in restitution.