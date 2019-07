× Driver crashes car into East Colfax Avenue 7-Eleven, runs from scene

DENVER — A driver crashed into an East Colfax Avenue 7-Eleven store then fled the scene on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The suspect crashed into the store at 3177 E. Colfax Ave. about 6:20 a.m. then took off running, police said.

Police were still searching for the driver.

No injuries were reported, police said.