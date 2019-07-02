× Denver police: Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax

DENVER — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Denver’s East Colfax neighborhood Tuesday.

The Denver Police Department said the crash occurred in the 8200 block of East Colfax Avenue, which is near Colfax’s intersection with Uinta Street.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital.

DPD is investigating the case as a hit-and-run crash.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn more information.