Colorado’s Best Kids- Road to Rome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're from the Renaissance Secondary School in Douglas County and they are Colorado's Best Kids. They were chosen from 350 groups of students across the United States to attend a global summit in Rome this November. They will share their solutions in what's being called "Design for Change." They came on the show to tell us why they were chosen and share how you can help make their dreams come true!

The the three day Global Summit is happening November 24th through the 27th in Rome, Italy. It costs each student $2,000 to attend. You can help them reach their dreams by making a donation to their go fund me page. It's GoFundMe.com/renaissance-to-Rome.