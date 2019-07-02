Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse on running for U.S. Senate, Democratic celebrity status

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One Democrat from Colorado may be a bigger celebrity right now than any other: Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents part of northern Colorado in Congress.

Neguse is a frequent guest on cable talk shows and has gone viral for speeches on the House floor.

"It seems like you have become a little bit of a Democratic star?" FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George asked.

"I don't know about that. It's been a busy six months," Neguse said.

Neguse is not letting any position, like being in leadership under Speaker Nancy Pelosi, get to his head.

Neguse has been working on protecting public lands and finding solutions for northern Colorado's transportation crisis.

"Our hope is we can continue to move the needle in terms of grants," Neguse said.

Some have speculated Neguse will run for U.S. Senate in Colorado against Sen. Cory Gardner.

"Are you still thinking about running for U.S. Senate in Colorado?" St. George asked.

"It's a good question, Joe. Honestly, my focus is on the work," Neguse said.

"I didn't hear a 'no' there. I didn't hear you say, 'No, I'm not running for U.S. Senate,'" St. George said.

"It's not on my radar," Neguse said.

Neguse has not yet endorsed anyone running for president.

"I consider many of the candidates running friends. I am looking for a candidate, in my view, who can unite the party and ultimately unite the country," Neguse said.