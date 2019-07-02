Bus passenger used RTD app to alert authorities to suspect in officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Regional Transportation District is thanking a passenger for using a smartphone app to help officers quickly locate a man with a gun Monday.

On Monday morning, a passenger on a bus on Lincoln Street reported a problem via the Transit Watch app.

"Our officer happened to be very close in the neighborhood, so they had a very quick response," RTD Chief of Police and Emergency Management Bob Grado said.

RTD encourages its riders to use the app to make all kinds of reports. The app allows riders to send pictures, text messages and photos of people who may be causing problems.

RTD is able to locate and track users of the app when its GPS location function is enabled.

RTD Community Engagement Manager Christina Zazueta said more information allows its officers to better respond to the situation.

Bus rider Dave Hiserodt said he thinks the app is a useful tool.

"That's wonderful. If all you have to do is push a button and get a response, then you're probably saving people’s lives," he said.

The RTD Transit Watch app has been downloaded 25,000 times.