Bombers for Bones – 7/20

Posted 10:21 am, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, July 2, 2019

What: Bombers for Bones

When: Saturday, July 20th

Where: Metzler’s Ranch Park

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to support the Bombers for Bones fundraising event in support of IFOPA (International Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Association).

Bombers for Bones is a Home Run Derby and Skills Competition in Castle Rock, Colorado open to all ages! Funds raised go directly to the International Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Association –  IFOPA. The IFOPA is a nonprofit organization that supports research for FOP treatments and a cure, provides support to patients and families living with FOP, and hope to our family.

Participants will attempt to hit home runs off of a live pitcher to compete for trophies and titles within their ages groups. In addition, participants are invited to test their baseball skills – pitch speed and accuracy, and time around the bases. Enjoy baseball-themed food, purchase raffle tickets for amazing prizes, and so much more!

For more information and to register, click here.

