Bear gets trapped in car in Aspen Park

ASPEN PARK, Colo– Another reminder on Tuesday morning to remain bear aware.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife took video of a bear trapped in a car in Aspen Park early Tuesday morning.

You MUST lock your doors and remove anything with a scent from your car when living in bear country. It could be something as simple as hand sanitizer that can lure one in. Bears can follow scents from up to 5 miles away. 📹 from Aspen Park, Colo. pic.twitter.com/Y5cbWIQJ27 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 2, 2019

Here’s a reminder from CPW about what you can do to help keep bears wild and remain bear aware.