Bear gets trapped in car in Aspen Park

Posted 11:02 am, July 2, 2019, by

ASPEN PARK, Colo– Another reminder on Tuesday morning to remain bear aware.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife took video of a bear trapped in a car in Aspen Park early Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, the agency shared “You MUST lock your doors and remove anything with a scent from your car when living in bear country.  It could be something as simple as hand sanitizer that can lure one in. Bears can follow scents up to 5 miles away.”

Here’s a reminder from CPW about what you can do to help keep bears wild and remain bear aware.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.