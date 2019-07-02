× Woman found dead in Aurora home, police investigating as suspicious

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in the High Point neighborhood.

APD said that shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 19000 block of East Milan Circle on a report of a missing person.

When officers arrived, they found a dead woman inside a home.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the death as suspicious.

“This active and ongoing investigation is still in the very early stages, so no further information is currently available. There is no threat to the public related to this incident,” APD said in a statement.

The woman’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office following notification of her loved ones.

While officers responded to the home about 12 p.m., APD did not disclose any information about the investigation until 9:49 p.m., when it published a post on its blog.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact APD Agent Sutherland: 303-739-6406. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.