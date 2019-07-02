Auditions for 2019-20 Nuggets dancers begin July 12

DENVER — Auditions will begin July 12 for the 2019-20 Nuggets dancers.

The dancers perform at Nuggets home games at the Pepsi Center and will also travel for conventions and NBA appearances.

Preliminary auditions will be held July 12 with semifinals on July 14 and finalists announced that day.

A finalists training camp will be held July 15-19. Those selected will be announced July 20.

Participants must be 18 years old by July 12 or 17 with a parent or guardian present to sign a waiver. They also must have a high school diploma or equivalent education.