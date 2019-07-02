US Women’s National Team defeats England, 2-1 to advance
ENGLAND– On Tuesday, The United States Women’s National Team faced England in the semi-final match of the Women’s World Cup.
In the 10th minute of the game, Christen Press put the United States ahead 1-0.
England tied things up at 1-1 in the 19th minute on a goal from Ellen White.
In the 31st minute, Alex Morgan gave the United States the lead, 2-1. It was a birthday gift for Morgan.
In the 87th minute, Alyssa Naeher gets a major save for the United States.
The United States Women’s Team wins it, 2-1.
You can watch the Women's World Cup Championship on Fox31 on Sunday. The United States will take on either the Netherlands or Sweeden at 1 p.m.