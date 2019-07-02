× US Women’s National Team defeats England, 2-1 to advance

ENGLAND– On Tuesday, The United States Women’s National Team faced England in the semi-final match of the Women’s World Cup.

In the 10th minute of the game, Christen Press put the United States ahead 1-0.

England tied things up at 1-1 in the 19th minute on a goal from Ellen White.

Ellen White ties it up for England. 1-1 | #ENGUSA — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

In the 31st minute, Alex Morgan gave the United States the lead, 2-1. It was a birthday gift for Morgan.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, ALEXANDRA! pic.twitter.com/LjwKfmqwbV — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

In the 87th minute, Alyssa Naeher gets a major save for the United States.

Playing this on a loop forever and ever and ever and ever 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@AlyssaNaeher TAKE A BOW. pic.twitter.com/EM5WZjd4wT — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

The United States Women’s Team wins it, 2-1.

You can watch the Women’s World Cup Championship on Fox31 on Sunday. The United States will take on either the Netherlands or Sweeden at 1 p.m.