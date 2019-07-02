× 88 alleged child sex predators arrested in statewide operation

DENVER — Eighty-eight alleged child sex predators were arrested in a statewide operation, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Tuesday.

The two-month operation was led by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. It was part of a larger, nationwide DOJ effort called Operation Broken Heart.

The operation targets people suspected of committing the following crimes:

Producing, distributing, receiving or possessing child pornography

Enticing children online for sex

Sex trafficking of children

Traveling across state lines or to foreign countries to sexually abuse children

CSPD was the lead agency in ICAC, which also includes more than 90 other law enforcement agencies across Colorado.

CSPD is responsible for 23 of the 88 arrests made during the operation, according to the press release. It did not state where the other 65 suspects were arrested.

“Every year, we are proud to take part in this operation and believe it is necessary that we continually take proactive steps in protecting children,” said CSPD Chief Vince Niski in the press release. “Because of the hard work put in by all 90 law enforcement agencies over the last two months, the streets of Colorado are that much safer.”

The operation was conducted in April and May. Nationwide, nearly 1,700 people were arrested during that period, according to the DOJ.

To report suspected online sexual exploitation of a child, visit the Cyber Tipline.