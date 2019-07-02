4th of July & Summer Cocktails with Breckenridge Distillery

Come and celebrate America's Birthday with Breckenridge Distillery! For Liquid Chef Billie Keithley's summer cocktail recipes you can make at home, visit BreckenridgeDistillery.com.   Bring your whole family to the Breckenridge Distillery at 1925 Airport Rd. in Breckenridge, CO.  They offer free tours and tastings, KC Style BBQ lunch, Happy Hour, dinner with a menu inspired by world renowned chef David Burke, plus and open air bar and patio (dogs allowed on patio).  Can't make it up to the mountains, shop your local retailer for Breck Spirits.  Below are the recipes Billie made for Colorado's Best:

Swanky Banana Swizzle

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge bourbon

1-1/2 oz banana simple syrup

1/2 oz lime juice

1/4 oz allspice dram

10 mint leaves

Garnish: healthy mint sprig

 

Happy 4th of July 2019

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Vodka

1 oz blueberry shrub

1/2 oz lime juice

Half a bar spoon of blue pearl dust

Top with soda

Garnish: sparklers and blueberries

