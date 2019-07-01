× Where to watch Colorado’s 4th of July fireworks

DENVER– The Fourth of July is almost here. Celebrate Independence Day with a bang at free fireworks displays in communities across Colorado.

Tuesday, July 2

Denver – Coors Field: The Colorado Rockies will have fireworks games on Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3. Tickets to the series against the Houston Astros can be purchased here.

Wednesday, July 3

Adams County: ‘Stars & Stripes’ Independence Day celebration. The event starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. There will be live music, food vendors, a children’s fun zone, and more. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Arvada: Arvada’s Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Stenger Sports Complex starting at approximately 9 p.m. Gates will open to vehicles starting at 7 p.m.

Aurora: The “4th of July Spectacular” is will take place from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. “This year’s event is sure to get families together and make the sky shine more than ever!” the city website states.

Beaver Creek: The Independence Day celebrations begin at noon with bounce houses and slides. There’s live music and other activities until the fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Black Hawk: The “2019 Boom Town Fireworks Spectacular” will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Boulder: “Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast” will be held at Folsom Field on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Admission is free. Gates open at 7:45 p.m., entertainment begins at 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks show begins as soon as it’s dark, around 9:35 p.m.

Brighton: The 4th of July Celebration happens from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. at Carmichael Park, located at 650 E. Southern St. “This special event will include free activities for children, music, fireworks, and a variety of food vendors,” the city website states.

Broomfield: The “Great American Picnic” will take place at Broomfield County Commons Park, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a concert, a bike parade, concessions and food vendors as well as pony rides and bounce houses. The fireworks display will begin at about 9:30 p.m.

Buena Vista: The city’s celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. with the Optimist Pancake Breakfast and continues with Art in the Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’s a kids’ bike and pet decorating contest at 11 a.m. Fireworks will start at dusk at the BV Rodeo Grounds.

Colorado Springs: The Summer Symphony at Memorial Park features a performance by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic orchestra, activities, concessions and more. The fireworks are scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m.

Commerce City: The largest public fireworks show in Colorado is at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Commerce City’s free 4thFest celebration kicks off outside the stadium at 5 p.m. with human foosball, a ropes course, mechanical bull, food vendors, live music and more. The Colorado Rapids take on the New England Revolution at 7 p.m. (tickets at coloradorapids.com), while free festivities continue outside the stadium.

Cripple Creek: The celebration starts at noon and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. There will be live entertainment at the Brass Ass Parking lot until 4 p.m. There will also be food vendors and a beer garden.

Denver – Elitch Gardens: The park is open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to start when the park closes. Click here for ticket information.

Denver – Broncos Stadium at Mile High: The Mile High Fourth of July fireworks display is launched from inside the stadium bowl. The Denver Outlaws game against the Chesapeake Bayhawks starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at DenverOutlaws.com.

Englewood: The Family Friendly Fireworks event starts at 3 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Park.

Estes Park: The 4th of July in Estes Park includes the ‘Coolest Car Show’ at the Estes Park Events Complex. The fireworks are launched over Lake Estes and will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Firestone: The day starts early with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., a 5K at 7:30 a.m. and a parade through town that starts at 10 a.m. The celebration at Miners Park starts at 10 a.m. Free activities will include a climbing wall, bungee trampoline, inflatables, petting zoo, games and more. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Fort Collins: Independence Day in Fort Collins will include a morning parade followed by performances at City Park in the afternoon and a fireworks display over Sheldon Lake at City Park. Fireworks will begin at 9:35 p.m., weather permitting.

Fort Lupton: The celebrations start at noon with a kid’s zone, pony carousel, petting zoo and more. There will be a BBQ at 5 p.m. and live music starting at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will happen at dusk.

Golden: The community celebration takes place at Lions Park on 10th Street. Live music starts at 12 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., conditions permitting. More: visitgolden.com/4th-of-july/

Granby: The celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The ‘Party in the Park’ features live music, refreshments, food, vendors and more at Polhamus Park. Fireworks will start after the rodeo.

Green Valley Ranch: The “Fireworks Spectacular” is launched from the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club. Live music starts a little after 6 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. There will also be a kids zone with face painting and a free collection of games. There is no parking at the golf club but a free shuttle service will be available.

Greeley: Fireworks will take place during The Greeley Stampede starting at approximately 9:45 p.m. The displays will be shot over the northwest corner of Island Grove Park.

Highlands Ranch: Events start at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Highland Heritage Regional Park.

Kremmling: The “Fire Up the Cliffs” Independence Day celebration begins at 5 p.m. in Town Square with a BBQ picnic, beer garden, pie sale, live music and more. Fireworks start when it gets dark.

Lafayette: The celebration takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Waneka Lake Park. There will be food, a beer, cider and wine garden, kids activities and more. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Lakewood: The “Big Boom Bash” kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Jeffco Stadium. It features family activities, food trucks, a beer garden and more. A 20-minute firework show choreographed to music will start at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Lone Tree: Residents from Lone Tree and Acres Green are invited to attend Lone Tree’s Independence Day Celebration at Sweetwater Park from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Wristbands are required to enter and are only available while supplies last.

Longmont: The 4th of July Fireworks Display takes place at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. There will also be a concert in the park featuring the Longmont Symphony Orchestra starting at 11 a.m.

Louisville: The celebration at the Coal Creek Golf Course Clubhouse includes live music, bounce houses, games, food trucks, face painting, free balloon twisting and more. The fireworks show begins at dark, or approximately 9:30 p.m.

Loveland: The celebration takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North Lake Park. There will be face painting, Battle of the Bands, live music and more. The firework show starts at 9:17 p.m.

Northglenn: The celebration at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park starts at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast followed by a car show, parade, live music and more. The fireworks show will begin no earlier than 9 p.m. and no later than 10 p.m.

Parker: The “Stars and Stripes Celebration” at Salisbury Park starts at 6 p.m. Parking is $10 and is cash only. The event includes face painting, inflatables and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Pueblo: ‘Rollin’ on the Riverwalk’ starts at 5 p.m. at Confluence Plaza at the Pueblo Riverwalk. There will be live music and vendors. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

Pueblo West: The day begins with the annual “Wet n’ Wild Parade,” which is billed as the largest wet parade and water fight west of the Mississippi. There will also be fireworks in the evening.

Salida: The 4th of July celebration at Riverside Park starts at noon and includes live performances, a circus and much more. Fireworks will light up the sky at dusk, weather permitting.

Thornton: The event starts at Carpenter Park Fields at 4 p.m. It includes beer gardens, food vendors and live performances. At 9:30 p.m., a nighttime parachutists jump will take place. The fireworks show will start after the jump.

Vail: The Vail America Days parade will take place at 10 a.m. The annual Vail Fireworks Show will take place at Golden Peak at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.).

Westminster: The ‘July 4th Celebration’ starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. at City Park. There will be food and beer vendors, kids’ activities, and more. Performances start at 4 p.m. Fireworks will go off at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Winter Park: The celebration takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Rendezvous Event Center. There will be inflatables, face painters, carnival games, a photo booth and more. There will also be live music and fireworks, weather permitting.

