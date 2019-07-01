× Three Colorado Children Selected to Represent Colorado at Children’s Congress in D.C.

DENVER – Three children from Colorado were chosen by JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, to join a delegation of their peers and celebrity advocates in Washington, D.C. this summer at JDRF 2019 Children’s Congress from July 8-10.

Sophie Steven, 14, Jacque Steven, 11, and Jaden McKinney, 12, will join more than 160 other children from around the U.S. to lobby their members of Congress and remind them of the vital need to support T1D research that could reduce the burden of this disease and ultimately find a cure.

JDRF Children’s Congress is a bi-annual event where more than 150 delegates ages 4-17 living with Type 1 diabetes from across the country are selected out of thousands who apply to go to Washington DC and speak to our national representatives about causes important to people living with Type 1 diabletes.