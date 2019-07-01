Storms chances continue on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be scattered storms across the mountains, Front Range, and plains this afternoon and evening. The biggest threats will be heavy rain and lightning. However, hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out on the eastern plains.

Tuesday's temperatures will stay in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. The Front Range and plains will once again see scattered afternoon storms. The chance for severe storms will stay on the northern Front Range in Larimer and Weld counties where hail and strong winds are possible.

The rest of the week will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s with chances for isolated storms each afternoon. As of right now, the Fourth of July will be hot with a 20 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms.

