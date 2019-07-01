Sinkhole, street flooding leads to road closures in south metro area

SHERIDAN, Colo. — A sinkhole and street flooding led to several street closures in the south metro area Monday following heavy rain.

Eastbound West Oxford Avenue was closed between River Point Parkway and Windermere Street due what the Sheridan Police Department described as a sinkhole and flooding. The westbound lanes of Oxford were also closed between South Santa Fe Drive and Windermere.

SPD said the sinkhole is located at the intersection of Oxford and Santa Fe.

Sink Hole in the area of eastbound Oxford and northbound Santa Fe. EB Oxford closed at River Point. NB Santa Fe closed at Union. Other closures likely. pic.twitter.com/1o86Jd1fcz — Sheridan Police Dept (@Police_spd) July 1, 2019

SPD also tweeted a picture of a car in floodwaters on Oxford just east of Santa Fe.

Oxford also closed east and westbound between Santa Fe and Windermere due to street flooding. pic.twitter.com/DjZHy27p2A — Sheridan Police Dept (@Police_spd) July 1, 2019

Additionally, the northbound lanes of Santa Fe were closed at West Union Avenue.

As of 7 p.m., the roads had reopened.