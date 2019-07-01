Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting 3 blocks south of state Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An officer was involved in a shooting a few blocks south of the state Capitol on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened at East 11th Avenue and Lincoln Street. No officers were injured and one suspect was taken into custody, police said.

It's not known if the suspect was wounded.

A witness said a man in a black trench coat and black hat was walking down the middle of Lincoln Street waving what appeared to be a gun at officers.

The witness said the man appeared to be distraught as officers followed him down the street.

Lincoln was closed between East Eighth and East 12th avenues where there was a large police presence. There was no estimate for when the busy road that goes into downtown would reopen.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.