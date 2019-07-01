Minimum wage enforcement begins for city employees and contractors

DENVER – Beginning Monday, all city employees and some contractors working for the city must now follow Denver’s new minimum wage law.

The Denver City Council, with the support of labor groups and Mayor Michael Hancock, approved the minimum wage law in March.

Under this new law, all city employees must be paid at least $13 an hour starting July 1, 2019.

In 2020, that minimum will increase to $14 on July 1, and it will go up to $15 per hour on July 1, 2021. After that, the minimum wage will adjust annually on July 1 based on the prior year’s regional Consumer Price Index.

This minimum wage law applies to city employees and city contractors, as well as subcontractors working for the city. .

The contractor minimum wage is different from the state’s minimum wage laws. Colorado passed a law allowing some municipalities to set a separate minimum wage; however, that change has not been made in Denver at this time.

“Education is key to compliance. However, we are ready to make sure Denver workers are paid according to the law, should a complaint arise,” said Denver Auditor Timothy O’Brien.