Memorial service for Beth Chapman to be held July 13 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A memorial service for Beth Chapman will be held July 13 in Aurora. Her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman announced the service on Monday via his Twitter page.

The service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center, which is located at 14401 E. Exposition Ave.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. on July 13; the service will begin at 2 p.m.

Earlier Monday, Dog thanked fans for their support.

Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, ect. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

The Chapmans are known for starring in “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

Both Beth and Dog were born in Denver.

Beth died last week after a battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.

A separate service for Beth was held over the weekend in Hawaii.