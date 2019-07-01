Memorial service for Beth Chapman to be held July 13 in Aurora

Posted 3:14 pm, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:16PM, July 1, 2019

Bounty Hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman arrive at the VH1 Big In '05 Awards on December 3, 2005 in Culver City, California. (Photo: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

AURORA, Colo. — A memorial service for Beth Chapman will be held July 13 in Aurora. Her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman announced the service on Monday via his Twitter page.

The service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center, which is located at 14401 E. Exposition Ave.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. on July 13; the service will begin at 2 p.m.

Earlier Monday, Dog thanked fans for their support.

The Chapmans are known for starring in “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

Both Beth and Dog were born in Denver.

Beth died last week after a battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.

A separate service for Beth was held over the weekend in Hawaii.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.