Man killed in Aurora stabbing; suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. — A man was killed in a stabbing in the Centrepoint neighborhood on Sunday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South Ivory Street at 6 p.m. Sunday.

After arriving, a man was found to have been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead about 2:50 a.m. Monday, police said.

The name and age of the man were not released, pending notification of next of kin by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

An adult has been arrested, police said. Because the incident is under investigation, the name, age and gender of the person were not released.

The stabbing is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6068 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.