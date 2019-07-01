Man facing attempted murder charge after dragging Florida deputy during traffic stop

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing a charge of attempted murder after body camera and dashcam video showed him dragging a sheriff’s deputy with his car during a traffic stop.

Rocky Rudolph, 38, of Apopka, Florida, was pulled over by Seminole County Sheriff’s deputy Aaron Blais on Saturday.

The body camera footage released by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shows the deputy and the man having a calm, friendly interaction in the first few minutes of the traffic stop after Blais tells Rudolph that he pulled him over for having tinted windows.

The two men even joke with each other about the suspect’s unusual name.

But things turn sour when Blais asks Rudolph if he has any marijuana in the vehicle before telling him to turn off his vehicle.

Instead, Rudolph throws the car in drive as the deputy hangs out of the window screaming for the driver to stop.

Rudolph briefly stops and Blais points a gun at him ordering him to stop the car before Rudolph pulls off again toward a highway.

Dashcam video shows the deputy falling off of the vehicle as it speeds away.

The sheriff’s office searched for Rudolph after the incident and he was taken into custody shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the office said.

Blais was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and released from the hospital, the shreiff’s office said.

Rudolph is being held without bond in Seminole County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence, according to the county jail roster.

A court appearance for Rudolph is scheduled for Monday.