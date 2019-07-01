× Jefferson County drug dealer sentenced to 24 years in prison

GOLDEN, Colorado– On Friday, Jorge Alberto Lopez, 36, appeared in Jefferson County District Court.

Lopez was sentenced to 24 years in prison for possession with intent to sell large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, according to the First Judicial District Attorney.

In March, 2018 the West Metro Drug Task Force conducted two undercover drug buys from Lopez. He was arrested on March 27, 2018. Investigators executed a search warrant at his home and seized 1,300 grams of methamphetamine, which has a street value of approximately $16,000. They also seized two weapons, all according to communications director, Pam Russell.

On May 8, 2019, Lopez plead guilty to possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. He was on parole for a similar drug offense when he was arrested in this case, according to court documents.