SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo– On Monday morning, a jeep was found stuck in the Dolores River a few miles upstream from Slick Rock in San Miguel County, according to a Twitter post from the San Miguel Sheriff.

There is a Jeep stuck in the Dolores River a few miles upstream from Slick Rock in San Miguel County. No one is on board and no injuries have been reported. The incident is currently under investigation. If traveling in that area on the river, please be aware and use caution. pic.twitter.com/zjXUTZnetB — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) July 1, 2019

According to the post, no one is on board and no injuries have been reported. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

If you’re traveling in that area on the river, the sheriff’s office asks you to be aware and use caution.