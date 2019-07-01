× Hickenlooper shaking up struggling presidential campaign amid staff changes

DENVER — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is shaking up his struggling presidential campaign.

On Monday, Hickenlooper announced M.E. Smith as his new campaign manager.

Smith previously worked on Sen. Bob Casey’s re-election campaign and has served as deputy campaign manager for Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet in 2016 and for Hickenlooper in 2014.

The announcement comes as Hickenlooper’s top finance director, responsible for fundraising nationwide, has bolted for Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, according to Politico.

Lauren Hitt, the chief spokeswoman for Hickenlooper, also confirmed to FOX31 political Reporter Joe St. George that she will also be leaving in the next few weeks.

New CNN polling shows Hickenlooper failing to get above 1 percent in nationwide polling.

