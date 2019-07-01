Happy 40th birthday to the Walkman

LOS ANGELES — It was 40 years ago Monday that Sony, not Apple, revolutionized the way music is listened to.

The Walkman, a portable cassette player that, for the first time, let people take music with them without bothering neighbors, hit the market on July 1, 1979.

The portable cassette player revolutionized how people listen to music.

The Walkman wasn’t the first of its kind, but it was the first affordable and manageable portable music player — others such as the German Stereobelt were too clunky and expensive, so they never took off.

In its heyday, the Walkman was as synonymous with portable music players as Kleenex became to tissue and Xerox was to copy machines.

The Walkman continued to sell well even through the CD era. Innovations such as the 1981 Walkman II — barely bigger than a cassette tape — and the 1984 Discman helped Sony stay on top of the portable music world.

But sales began to plummet soon after Apple unveiled the iPod in 2001 and digital downloads began to dominate.